CopyBuffer Error

New comment
 

I'm trying to import an indicator value but I'm not getting it. The print on the indicator has the right value but when I pull the expert, only 0.0 appears

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          MHI.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

//--- funçoes proprias
#import "funcoesTiagoEA.ex5"
int CorCandle (const double open, const double close);
#import
//-----------------------

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot wins
#property indicator_label1  "wins"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_NONE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- input parameters
input int      velas=120;
//--- indicator buffers
double         winsBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,winsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   if( prev_calculated == 0 )
     {
         ArraySetAsSeries(time,true);
         ArraySetAsSeries(open,true);  
         ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
              
         for(int i=1;i<= velas;i++){
            MqlDateTime tempo;
            TimeToStruct(time[i],tempo);
            
            if( tempo.min % 5 == 0){
               
               int vt = CorCandle( open[i], close[i] );
               
               int v0 = CorCandle( open[i+1], close[i+1] );
               int v1 = CorCandle( open[i+2], close[i+2] );
               int v2 = CorCandle( open[i+3], close[i+3] );
               
               int valor = v0 + v1 + v2;
            
               if (valor > 0 && vt < 0) {
                  winsBuffer[0] = winsBuffer[0] + 1.0;
               }else{
                  winsBuffer[0] = winsBuffer[0] - 1.0;
               }
             
            }   
             
         }  
     } 
     printf("WINS: %f",winsBuffer[0]); 
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

2020.07.29 11:39:23.968 MHI (EURUSD,M1) WINS: -16.000000

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     EX_tiago.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"



int cus_Handle;
double cus_Buffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);
   
    
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   cus_Handle = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MHI",120);
   CopyBuffer(cus_Handle,0,0,1,cus_Buffer);
   printf(DoubleToString( cus_Buffer[0]));
  }
2020.07.29 11:40:36.847 EX_tiago (EURUSD,M1) 0.00000000

 

Why don't you process incoming quotes online?

You only fill the buffer once: 

  if( prev_calculated == 0 )
     {

Where is the processing condition

int limit=prev_calculated-1;
if(prev_calculated==0)
  limit=0;

for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++)
    {

?

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          MHI.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

//--- funçoes proprias
#import "funcoesTiagoEA.ex5"
int CorCandle (const double open, const double close);
#import
//-----------------------

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot wins
#property indicator_label1  "wins"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_NONE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- input parameters
input int      velas=120;
//--- indicator buffers
double         winsBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,winsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
     winsBuffer[0] = 99.0; 

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

I just want to pass the value on to the expert and I'm not getting it. Then I changed the code to the simplest possible to try

 

ERROR^

//--- funçoes proprias
#import "funcoesTiagoEA.ex5"
int CorCandle (const double open, const double close);
#import
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               funcoesTiagoEA.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property library
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

int CorCandle( const double open, const double close ) export
{
   if( open < close ) //verde
     {
         return 1; 
     }
   else if( open > close ) //vermelho
    {
         return -1;
    }
   else
     {
         return 0; //empate
     }
   
}
funcoesTiagoEA.ex5
 

Use right code.

Indicator: (located in the MQL5 \ Indicators \ Test folder)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          MHI.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.000"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot wins
#property indicator_label1  "wins"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- input parameters
input int      velas=120;
//--- indicator buffers
double   winsBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,winsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int limit=prev_calculated-1;
   if(prev_calculated==0)
      limit=0;
   for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++)
     {
      winsBuffer[i] = i;
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Expert: (located in the MQL5 \ Experts \ Tests folder)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       MHI EA.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input int      Input1=9;
//---
int      handle_iCustom;                        // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create handle of the indicator iCustom
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Test\\MHI");
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   string text="";
   double mhi[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(mhi,true);
   int start_pos=0,count=3;
   if(!iGetArray(handle_iCustom,0,start_pos,count,mhi))
     {
      return;
     }
   for(int i=count-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      text=text+"MHI"+"["+(string)i+"]"+" "+DoubleToString(mhi[i],2)+" | "+"\n";
     }
   Comment(text);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool iGetArray(const int handle,const int buffer,const int start_pos,
               const int count,double &arr_buffer[])
  {
   bool result=true;
   if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer))
     {
      PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, this a no dynamic array!",__FILE__,__FUNCTION__);
      return(false);
     }
   ArrayFree(arr_buffer);
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iBands array with values from the indicator buffer
   int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,buffer,start_pos,count,arr_buffer);
   if(copied!=count)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, amount to copy: %d, copied: %d, error code %d",
                  __FILE__,__FUNCTION__,count,copied,GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Result:


Files:
MHI.mq5  3 kb
MHI_EA.mq5  4 kb
New comment