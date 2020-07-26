tree accounts and trade positions
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- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
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Hi. I have tree accounts: 5155xxxxx, 5153xxxxx and 5012xxxx.
Is there any free indicator at market for show me funds for each account? This way I don´t need login at each acoount for check It.
Maybe, this indicator allow me close the position for each account.
Example:
5155xxxxx = 5,02 usd x (x for close postition)
5153xxxxx = -3,20 usd x
5012xxxxx = 3.65 usd x