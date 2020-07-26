tree accounts and trade positions

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Hi. I have tree accounts: 5155xxxxx, 5153xxxxx and 5012xxxx.

Is there any free indicator at market for show me funds for each account? This way I don´t need login at each acoount for check It.

Maybe, this indicator allow me close the position for each account.

Example:

5155xxxxx = 5,02 usd  x (x for close postition)

5153xxxxx = -3,20 usd  x 

5012xxxxx  = 3.65 usd  x


 

Discussion about the Market products is prohibited on the forum.
You can search by yourself, for example:

How to make a search:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

or you can use Freelance (in case you did not find anything for example).

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
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