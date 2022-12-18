Optimization test - Can I use custom max like Balance max + trade time max + Sharp ratio + Profit factor + win%

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Dear experienced traders


I'm doing some optimization test today. 

I find custom max in optimization and it looks like I can code something to control it. 

Also I find balance max, trade time max, Sharp ratio, Profit factor, win% looks important to my EA. 

Can I use custom max like Balance max + trade time max + Sharp ratio + Profit factor + win%? Is possible that I can code the custom max like Balance max + trade time max + Sharp ratio + Profit factor + win%? 


Thank you in advance and best wishes, 

Sky


 
Yes you can
 

Be careful what you do.

Balance max may be 169452 and the profit factor 1.23. So adding these numbers will lead you nowhere.

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