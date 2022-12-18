Optimization test - Can I use custom max like Balance max + trade time max + Sharp ratio + Profit factor + win%
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Dear experienced traders
I'm doing some optimization test today.
I find custom max in optimization and it looks like I can code something to control it.
Also I find balance max, trade time max, Sharp ratio, Profit factor, win% looks important to my EA.
Can I use custom max like Balance max + trade time max + Sharp ratio + Profit factor + win%? Is possible that I can code the custom max like Balance max + trade time max + Sharp ratio + Profit factor + win%?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky