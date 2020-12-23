Can we display the win trade percentage in the optimization report?

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Dear experienced traders, 


Can we display the win trade percentage in the optimization report? 

I tried, but it seems could not. 


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky



 
Sky L:

Dear experienced traders, 


Can we display the win trade percentage in the optimization report? 

I tried, but it seems could not. 


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky



Would like to have it too...
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