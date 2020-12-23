Can we display the win trade percentage in the optimization report?
Sky L:Would like to have it too...
Dear experienced traders,
Can we display the win trade percentage in the optimization report?
I tried, but it seems could not.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
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Dear experienced traders,
Can we display the win trade percentage in the optimization report?
I tried, but it seems could not.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky