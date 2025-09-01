Locked funds
Right next to my balance it says (LOCKED: 40.00). Why is it locking my funds and how do i unlock them so that i can properly deposit without complications?
Read Rules you agreed
IV. Payments
- All payments are made in the internal payment system of the MQL5.com website, hereinafter referred to as the Payment System.
- The Customer and the Developer must have an account in the Payment System.
- For account opening, registration on MQL5.com is required.
- Money can be deposited to the internal Payment System via Alipay, UnionPay, PayPal, ePayments and bank cards. Earned money can only be withdrawn via PayPal, ePayments and bank cards.
- Upon completion of the job the Customer's account is automatically charged 100% of the amount blocked in relation to this job. At the same time, this amount less 10% commission is transferred to the Developer's account in payment for the completed job.
- The payment for a completed work transferred to the account of the Developer shall be frozen for a week for approval. If no payment violations are revealed during the approval period, the amount transferred by the Customer is automatically unlocked within the specified period of time and can be withdrawn from the Developer's account.
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
- www.mql5.com
The Freelance section of mql5.com website is the service for fulfilling Orders of programming in MQL4 and MQL5. The Freelance service is available to registered users of MQL5.com aged 18 and older. To search for developers who are ready to write a program, an Order needs to be placed. A user who has placed an Order is hereinafter referred to as...
Rashid Umarov:Thanks alot mate👍🏼
