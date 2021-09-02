Website issue

Since a week or so I can not attach image on profile message.

There is a popup to choose the file but after that nothing happens.

Has there been an update on the website mql5?

Anyone else have the problem?

 
You cant attach on a personal message 

or 

on a wall post ?

 
Yes, on the wall post.

 
I've posted recently ,let me test again real quick.

Its a png or a gif? (i hope not .bmp)

Nope just posted . 

Its a normal post or a share of an old post ? 

Does it only show the text and no image ? 

 
Its a .png

When share an old post pictures showing, but not when a new uploading.

 
Still the same bug.

On user wall can not upload pictures.

Some moderator please report to technical stuff.

 
Still having above issues on Opera browser.

Google Chrome works.

Any idea why?

 

Since yesterday personal messages do not loading.

PM no work

 
I have sent a test message to you now.
Do you see it?
if yes so - open my profile from messaging ... and everything should be fixed (I fixed it yesterday on same way).

 
Sergey Golubev:

Thanks.

