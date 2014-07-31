GBPJPY Analaysis - page 2

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30 Min Time frame

 Bearish max Gartley [.707/.618/.886/1.128]  Pattern

Bearish Divergence (ADX)

 

 

Weekly Chart

 Bearish Divergence (DMI+)

MY preference: Short positions Below 181.000 with targets @ 137.816 in extension. 

 

 

Weekly Chart

Bearish AB=CD [2.236/.447] Pattern

Month Resistance at 174.324 

Week Resistance at 175.125 

MY preference: Short positions

 

 
30 Min Chart
Bearish Divergence (DMI+)

MY preference: Short positions Below 173.188 with targets @ 172.704 in extension. 

 


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