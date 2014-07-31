GBPJPY Analaysis - page 2
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30 Min Time frame
Bearish max Gartley [.707/.618/.886/1.128] Pattern
Bearish Divergence (ADX)
Weekly Chart
Bearish Divergence (DMI+)
MY preference: Short positions Below 181.000 with targets @ 137.816 in extension.
Weekly Chart
Bearish AB=CD [2.236/.447] Pattern
Month Resistance at 174.324
Week Resistance at 175.125
MY preference: Short positions
MY preference: Short positions Below 173.188 with targets @ 172.704 in extension.