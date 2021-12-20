I do not have the Signals tab on my OANDA MT4. Can anyone help how to activate that?

may be your broker doesnt allow signal copy.
 
I have Signal tab on OANDA -


You should check Internet Explorer (the tabs in Metatrader are using IE the latest version; I am having version 11),
and update your Metatrader to the latest build:


 

Hello, I'm having the same trouble with Oanda MT4 and the missing Signals tab.

I'm using a Windows VPS account. Oanda MT4 loads and works fine, but there's no Signals tab.

I'm logged into M5QL ok, but still no Signals tab.

I'm trying to use a Signal service which is itself using Oanda MT4. The signal service creator assures me that the Signals tab is available for them and the service is working fine.

Can anyone advise what to do to get the Signals tab / signals?


I also have a Signals tab with MT4. It is not the broker. It is your terminal not logged in.
 
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your paulmawhinney login and not any other, email, facebook etc.

 

Good Afternoon,


How do i get the signal tab on Oanda MT4?


  • Read the thread from the beginning.
  • And check Internet Explorer to be installed on your Windows 10 computer.
  • And update Metatrader 4 to the latest build.

1353 build of Metatrader 4

 
Good Afternoon,


Thankyou Sergey - Ive tried all that and still doesnt show.

I do not know what you tried (this is technical forum, and everything should be proven by technical details sorry).

My example.
I have MT4 which is "clean" from the brokers (I do not like to download and install MT4 from the brokers' websites).
And I open demo account with Oanda now (right now), and fill Community tab with my forum login and forum password),
and I have Signal tab.

