Divergent result in the Backtest
- Merging changes - Projects and MQL5 Storage
- Real and Generated Ticks - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots
- Testing the model on new data
I'm getting inconsistencies too.
The results when I perform a test using "Optimization" as "Slow complete algorithm" differ from when I use "Optimization" as "Disabled".
Let's say that I'm optimizing a value for RSI. When optimization is set to "Slow complete algorithm", the "100" as a value for RSI provides a certain result, but when I'm running "Optimization" as "Disabled", the same RSI set to 100 will provide a different result.
This is not normal behavior. Until last week everything was working fine but it seem like last update screwed things up. I tried reinstalling the MT5 and the bad behavior continues. I installed it on another computer and the issue remains.
Is anyone experiencing the same issues ?
Using this:
I get this:
But when I double click on the highlighted line, I get this:
See... their completely different. And it was not so a few days ago. I don't know what can be happening here.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use