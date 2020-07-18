Common functions does not appear on MQL5
Try typing Pos
Please use the </> button to insert your code.
Try
int operacionesAbiertas =PositionsTotal();
Christian Arcadia:
This is part of my code:
int operacionesAbiertas = OrdersTotal();
ulong ticket;
for(int i=0;i<operacionesAbiertas;i++)
{
ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);
}
but the "PositionGetTicket(i)" throw the function not defined error
Did you defined Trade operations in the beginning of your Code?
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When i type "P" for example the suggested words are
-PERIOD_X
-PLOT_X
-POINTER_C
-PRICE_X
-PROGRAM
but i need the PositionGetTicket() function, but the editor does not recognize this function and send me the "function not defined" error, so y need to include someting or what i do wrong?