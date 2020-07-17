How To Properly Edit The .csv Tick History File Generated by MT5 ?

New comment
 
HI, I can´t figure how to properly edit this file so apps like quantdatamanger and tick data manager will accept it.

As of now MT5 exports all tick data into a single column in .csv

Please help
 
So comparing the data from a tutorial video with now I can see that MT5 data nowadays became crap, looks like full of gaps. Already tried 3 different brokers and the data looks the same, also, why MT5 exports a file with all the data crammed into the same column? What a half assed job:

Files:
mt5_tick.png  995 kb
New comment