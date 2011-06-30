MQL5 Wizard flexing muscles
- 2011.01.14
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
News about MQL5 Wizard v.2:
- MQL5 Wizard v.2 release date - April 2011
- The algorithm generated by MQL5 Wizard can contain an unlimited amount of signals.
- Every signal got its own "weight" and will be considered in the algorithm according to it.
- The release version will contain about 15 different signals to be used in algorithms. More signals will be added after release.
- Any signal can be used on its own security and period. It will give the possibility of multi-currency analysis, but not multi-currency trading. All the EAs generated with MQL5 Wizard will be single-currency only.
- www.metatrader5.com
- 2009.11.23
- Андрей
- www.mql5.com
will it be possible to add signals based on custom indicators, or does it support only the supplied signals?
You can create your own signal using any custom indicator. Read article MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals
I applause Metaquotes on developing MQL5 Wizard. I think that it will be several years for the technology to mature. Currently, there are lots of good programmers out there, but few are able to create consistently profitable EAs. What is the chance of a non programmer being able to create a profitable EA with the MQL5 wizard?
Sometime you need to ask yourself the question: what is the ultimate objective for the MQL5 wizard users? It is about creating a PROFITABLE EA. It is not about being able to create an EA for the sake of creating an EA without knowing any coding. I think that more efforts should be place on making video tutorials about MQL5 programing and how to develop profitable EAs.
It's is my two-cent opinion.
- 2011.01.11
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Development of the second version of the MQL5 Wizard is in full swing. This new version will offer a unique opportunity to generate Expert Advisors based on a set of signals. The new feature will enable users to create multiple Expert Advisors with different algorithms and parameters. The most important advantage of the MQL5 Wizard is that you won't need to learn MQL5 for creating EAs.
We have already received its first working version and can share the first screenshots. We need a few weeks to thoroughly test the program, after which we will present the enhanced version of the MQL5 Wizard to you.