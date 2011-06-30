MQL5 Wizard flexing muscles

New comment
 

Development of the second version of the MQL5 Wizard is in full swing. This new version will offer a unique opportunity to generate Expert Advisors based on a set of signals. The new feature will enable users to create multiple Expert Advisors with different algorithms and parameters. The most important advantage of the MQL5 Wizard is that you won't need to learn MQL5 for creating EAs.

We have already received its first working version and can share the first screenshots. We need a few weeks to thoroughly test the program, after which we will present the enhanced version of the MQL5 Wizard to you.

Second Version of MQL5 Wizard

Second Version of MQL5 Wizard

Second Version of MQL5 Wizard

 
will it be able to modify an already created EA for adding/removing/tweaking fonctions/parameters ? or will it be only able to create one from scratch ?
Create Your Own Expert Advisor in MQL5 Wizard
  • 2011.01.14
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
The knowledge of programming languages is no longer a prerequisite for creating trading robots. Earlier lack of programming skills was an impassable obstacle to the implementation of one's own trading strategies, but with the emergence of the MQL5 Wizard, the situation radically changed. Novice traders can stop worrying because of the lack of programming experience - with the new Wizard, which allows you to generate Expert Advisor code, it is not necessary.
 
of course, only to create new ones

 

News about MQL5 Wizard v.2:

  1. MQL5 Wizard v.2 release date - April 2011
  2. The algorithm generated by MQL5 Wizard can contain an unlimited amount of signals.
  3. Every signal got its own "weight" and will be considered in the algorithm according to it.
  4. The release version will contain about 15 different signals to be used in algorithms.  More signals will be added after release. 
  5. Any signal can be used on its own security and period. It will give the possibility of multi-currency analysis, but not multi-currency trading. All the EAs generated with MQL5 Wizard will be single-currency only. 
Free Forex Robot Generator - MQL5 Wizard
  • www.metatrader5.com
The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform includes the MQL5 Wizard, which allows to quickly generate code of an Expert Advisor and start trading. With MQL5 Wizard, knowledge of languages MQL5 is no longer needed for developing of automated trading software.
 
will it be possible to add signals based on custom indicators, or does it support only the supplied signals?
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
  • 2009.11.23
  • Андрей
  • www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
 
dck:
will it be possible to add signals based on custom indicators, or does it support only the supplied signals?
You can create your own signal using any custom indicator. Read article MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals
 
Rosh:
You can create your own signal using any custom indicator. Read article MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals
thx
 

I applause Metaquotes on developing MQL5 Wizard. I think that it will be several years for the technology to mature. Currently, there are lots of good programmers out there, but few are able to create consistently profitable EAs.  What is the chance of a non programmer being able to create a profitable EA with the MQL5 wizard? 

 

Sometime you need to ask yourself the question: what is the ultimate objective for the MQL5 wizard users? It is about creating a PROFITABLE EA. It is not about being able to create an EA for the sake of creating an EA without knowing any coding. I think that more efforts should be place on making video tutorials about MQL5 programing and how to develop profitable EAs.

 

It's is my two-cent opinion.  

MQL5 Wizard: Creating Expert Advisors without Programming
  • 2011.01.11
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Do you want to try out a trading strategy while wasting no time for programming? In MQL5 Wizard you can simply select the type of trading signals, add modules of trailing positions and money management - and your work is done! Create your own implementations of modules or order them via the Jobs service - and combine your new modules with existing ones.
 
So far none of the documentation, samples, or forum questions answer how to use a custom indicator in a wizard generated trading signal. Any information on how to perform that magic would be appreciated. I assume it will require some type of use of CiCustom but I don't see any samples of that. Looking at the MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals sample it uses standard indicators not custom. How to call indicators in MQL5 covers calling an indicator directly in an expert without the use of a trading signal which seems to go against the OO approach of the rest of MQL5. Custom Indicators in MQL5 for Newbies goes over creation of a custom indicator but does not use CiCustom in anyway. I'm sure there is something simple I am missing but I am struggling to tie everything together and use a custom indicator in a trading signal. Help please!
New comment