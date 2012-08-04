No multi-currency trading with MQL5 Wizard

Hi,

new MQL5 Wizard gives the possibility of multi-currency analysis, but not multi-currency trading (all the EAs generated with MQL5 Wizard can be single-currency only)!

Is it possible to add support for multi-currency trading into MQL5 Wizzard (useful for pair-trading, spread and statistical arbitrage strategies)?

Or can somebody help, how to extend/enhance current classes code to be able to buy Symbol1 and simultaneously sell Symbol2 within expert generated from wizard?

alohafx:
Hi P Cherry,

Unless you're going to ATC, just attach single EA onto different chart with different symbol. a single EA trading multiple symbol is prone to late data coz it depend on the chart where it was attached.

@alohafx, very kind of you giving a link to a page that does not exist ;)


 
onewithzachy:

A properly coded multi-currency EA does not have such problem because it uses events from separate charts rather than the chart it is attached to.
 
enivid:
A properly coded multi-currency EA does not have such problem because it uses events from separate charts rather than the chart it is attached to.

Hi enivid,

I meant only one chart opened where the multi-currency EA was attached to. There are other charts opened, so we can get any event on other chart and the data must be downloaded.


