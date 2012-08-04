No multi-currency trading with MQL5 Wizard
Hi P Cherry,
Unless you're going to ATC, just attach single EA onto different chart with different symbol. a single EA trading multiple symbol is prone to late data coz it depend on the chart where it was attached.
@alohafx, very kind of you giving a link to a page that does not exist ;)
onewithzachy:A properly coded multi-currency EA does not have such problem because it uses events from separate charts rather than the chart it is attached to.
Hi P Cherry,
Unless you're going to ATC, just attach single EA onto different chart with different symbol. a single EA trading multiple symbol is prone to late data coz it depend on the chart where it was attached.
enivid:
A properly coded multi-currency EA does not have such problem because it uses events from separate charts rather than the chart it is attached to.
A properly coded multi-currency EA does not have such problem because it uses events from separate charts rather than the chart it is attached to.
Hi enivid,
I meant only one chart opened where the multi-currency EA was attached to. There are other charts opened, so we can get any event on other chart and the data must be downloaded.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
new MQL5 Wizard gives the possibility of multi-currency analysis, but not multi-currency trading (all the EAs generated with MQL5 Wizard can be single-currency only)!
Is it possible to add support for multi-currency trading into MQL5 Wizzard (useful for pair-trading, spread and statistical arbitrage strategies)?
Or can somebody help, how to extend/enhance current classes code to be able to buy Symbol1 and simultaneously sell Symbol2 within expert generated from wizard?
Thanks
Peter