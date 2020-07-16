Hello world

New comment
 

Hello world.

Hello world ()
 

you can improve returns by lowering position size when in drawdown periods, but it's not gonna make a bad EA a good one


unfortunately I don't think there is any solution to your problem You need to improve your entries and exits

 
Jean Francois Le Bas:

you can improve returns by lowering position size when in drawdown periods, but it's not gonna make a bad EA a good one


unfortunately I don't think there is any solution to your problem You need to improve your entries and exits

It's all about replying EURUSD environment by adding some filters.

 
You should know by now that topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
 
Keith Watford:
You should know by now that topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.

Ok, right.

New comment