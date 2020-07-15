MT5 is not running saying dynamic link liberary WS2_32.dll

Good day all

kindly help me with this problem

yesterday my MT5 was working fine but today when i tried to enter my log in details through the community tab in the options of MT5 to download a demo version of market product then after that MT5 closed and not working and when i open it, i get this error message:

 the procedure entry point GetHostNameW could not be located in dynamic link liberary WS2_32.dll


i tried to reinstall and removed all personal data and set up again but getting same message

any clues!

 I also have the same problem a few hours ago after installing the new upgrade. I did all the same things.. even turned off my security to download Meta 5 again..
 
The similar issue is discussed on Russian forum now:
The problem of starting (installing) MT5 after updating
 

It was fixed in new beta -


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 build 2530 platform: Sorting in the Market Watch and convenient work with optimization results

Renat Fatkhullin , 07/20/14 1:45 p.m.

Beta update was already release.

If the terminal itself does not work, then take the installer from this site and install it "on top" - all data will be saved


