MT5 is not running saying dynamic link liberary WS2_32.dll
I also have the same problem a few hours ago after installing the new upgrade. I did all the same things.. even turned off my security to download Meta 5 again..
The similar issue is discussed on Russian forum now:
The problem of starting (installing) MT5 after updating
It was fixed in new beta -
Renat Fatkhullin , 07/20/14 1:45 p.m.
Beta update was already release.
If the terminal itself does not work, then take the installer from this site and install it "on top" - all data will be saved
Good day all
kindly help me with this problem
yesterday my MT5 was working fine but today when i tried to enter my log in details through the community tab in the options of MT5 to download a demo version of market product then after that MT5 closed and not working and when i open it, i get this error message:
the procedure entry point GetHostNameW could not be located in dynamic link liberary WS2_32.dll
i tried to reinstall and removed all personal data and set up again but getting same message
any clues!
thanks