AUDCAD Technical Analysis 2014

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audcadDivergence with AB=CD Pattren

there are divergence RSI(14) Momentum (14) ADX (14)

with month Resistance at 1.01927 And week Resistance at 1.01622

 with AB=CD Pattren  

Suggestion Below 1.02371 Sell 

 

Hi mazennafee,

As I see - this is technical analysis for AUDCAD for 2014 (for whole the year)? Or for 1 week?

Because as I see the title of this thread: AUDCAD Technical Analysis 2014

 

no it is 4h time frame and it could continue from 1 week to 3 weeks

and it will be updated every new updates on chart view on 4htime frame 

 

AUD CAD Weekly Chart  SELL Entry Month Resistance at 1.01923 With Pattern AB = CD

 

AUD CAD Daily Chart SELL Entry Month Resistance at 1.01923 With Pattern AB = CD With There are Divergence on Momentum and RSI From point B To point D Also

 

 
AUD CAD H4 Chart SELL Entry Week Resistance at 1.01622 With Three Patterns
First Pattern Bearish  AB = CD 
Second Pattern Bearish Leonardo

Third Pattern Bearish Total 

 

 
AUD CAD H1 Chart SELL Entry Week Resistance at 1.01622 With Two Patterns
First Pattern Bearish  Leonardo 
Second Pattern Bearish Total
With RVI Signal 
 
 






Exchange
FOREX
Symbol
Interval
240 Min
Pattern
ABCD
Identified Time
07-25 15:00
Length
30 Candles
Direction
Quality
Time Symmetry
Price Symmetry
Clarity
Target 0.382
1.0172
Target 0.500
1.0158
Target 0.618
1.0145
Target 0.786
1.0126
Target 1.000
1.0101
Target 1.272
1.0070
Target 1.618
1.0030

 
Exchange
FOREX
Symbol
AUDCAD
Interval
240 Min
Pattern
Rising Wedge
Identified Time
07-28 11:00
Length
20 Candles
Direction
Trend Change
Continuation
Quality
Initial Trend
Volume
N/A
Uniformity
Clarity
Breakout
N/A
Forecast Price
N/A


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