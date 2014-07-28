AUDCAD Technical Analysis 2014
Hi mazennafee,
As I see - this is technical analysis for AUDCAD for 2014 (for whole the year)? Or for 1 week?
Because as I see the title of this thread: AUDCAD Technical Analysis 2014
no it is 4h time frame and it could continue from 1 week to 3 weeks
and it will be updated every new updates on chart view on 4htime frame
Exchange
FOREX
Symbol
Interval
240 Min
Pattern
ABCD
Identified Time
07-25 15:00
Length
30 Candles
Direction
Quality
Time Symmetry
Price Symmetry
Clarity
Target 0.382
1.0172
Target 0.500
1.0158
Target 0.618
1.0145
Target 0.786
1.0126
Target 1.000
1.0101
Target 1.272
1.0070
Target 1.618
1.0030
Exchange
FOREX
Symbol
AUDCAD
Interval
240 Min
Pattern
Rising Wedge
Identified Time
07-28 11:00
Length
20 Candles
Direction
Trend Change
Continuation
Quality
Initial Trend
Volume
|N/A
Uniformity
Clarity
Breakout
|N/A
Forecast Price
|N/A
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there are divergence RSI(14) Momentum (14) ADX (14)
with month Resistance at 1.01927 And week Resistance at 1.01622
with AB=CD Pattren
Suggestion Below 1.02371 Sell