terminal64.exe Deleted from my Computer by Antivirus
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
antivirus remove Metatrader5 exe (MT5)
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.11 17:53
It is false alarm, and it was discussed many times, for example:
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/264457 ,
- and
- post #1 and post #2
- and more ..
Sergey Golubev:
Thanks your reply,
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Hi guys,
I have a problem with Metatrader 5 installation:
1- my previous metatrader was working well, until I recognized that "terminal64.exe" is deleted from my computer!
2- I reinstalled metatrader from same broker and find out my Anti-Virus does not let me reinstall it.
3- I attached installation failure screenshot.
4- I tried to install metatrader 5 from other Broker and I was successful until it's "terminal64.exe" was deleted from my hardware too!!!
5- Same problem occured and I can not install metatrader 5 from second broker and my Anti-Virus does deleting it from hard with Virus Alarm "generik.mgqyfnq"
6- I could not find the reason on net!
Is there anyone with same problem and any solution?! I think it is related to metatrader and may be a security problem after update!!?