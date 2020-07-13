terminal64.exe Deleted from my Computer by Antivirus

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Hi guys,

I have a problem with Metatrader 5 installation:

1- my previous metatrader was working well, until I recognized that "terminal64.exe" is deleted from my computer!

2- I reinstalled metatrader from same broker and find out my Anti-Virus does not let me reinstall it.

3- I attached installation failure screenshot.

4- I tried to install metatrader 5 from other Broker and I was successful until it's "terminal64.exe" was deleted from my hardware too!!!

5- Same problem occured and I can not install metatrader 5 from second broker and my Anti-Virus does deleting it from hard with Virus Alarm "generik.mgqyfnq"

6- I could not find the reason on net! 


Is there anyone with same problem and any solution?! I think it is related to metatrader and may be a security problem after update!!?


 
Sergey Golubev:

Thanks your reply,

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