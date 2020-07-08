MT5 Not OrderSend & PositionOpen
Brian Lillard: Yea so ,what error is this that I can lookup?
"Buy 0.07 at 1 [Invalid request]" Is one a valid price?
William Roeder:
"Buy 0.07 at 1 [Invalid request]" Is one a valid price?
"Buy 0.07 at 1 [Invalid request]" Is one a valid price?
Ok -- it was something else
I had the Symbol string empty
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Problem with my EA is how order send works in MT5
Order send is generating a error as follows
Takeprofit & stoploss are set to zero / Start balance is 1000, leverage is 1000 , and here is the code
Yea so ,what error is this that I can lookup?