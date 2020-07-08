VPS stops working with New Day.
EA, was loaded onto VPS and it is working perfectly, then at midnight it no longer opens trades, and doesn't execute other functions except for trade closing functions.
Check logs/VPS journal for possible errors, warnings and information.
Check builds of Metatrader (your build and the build on VPS), and update your Metatrader if it is the reason for exampe.
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 4/5 is the best VPS solution for Forex.
Jefferson Metha:
So i put functions that track by sending me telegram messages OnTimer works no problem, but Ontick stopped working on new day.
Try to change the VPS server and migrate your EA again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
