Request: Top Avarage Daily Range Indicator
My current strategy works best in charts with high Average Daily Range, it would save me a lot of time having an indicator that could identify them for me.
I got this idea of an indicator that identifies the top trending charts based on a sloping MA. I know that logic is completely different, but the concept is similar.
Thank you.
Hello JDunkelheit, please take a look at the Freelance section of the website. And please don't forget to observe the Freelance rules.
My current strategy works best in charts with high Average Daily Range, it would save me a lot of time having an indicator that could identify them for me.
I got this idea of an indicator that identifies the top trending charts based on a sloping MA. I know that logic is completely different, but the concept is similar.
Thank you.
PS.: Sorry for my bad English.
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My current strategy works best in charts with high Average Daily Range, it would save me a lot of time having an indicator that could identify them for me.
I got this idea of an indicator that identifies the top trending charts based on a sloping MA. I know that logic is completely different, but the concept is similar.
Thank you.
PS.: Sorry for my bad English.