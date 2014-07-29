Request: Top Avarage Daily Range Indicator

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My current strategy works best in charts with high Average Daily Range, it would save me a lot of time having an indicator that could identify them for me.

I got this idea of ​​an indicator that identifies the top trending charts based on a sloping MA. I know that logic is completely different, but the concept is similar.

 

  

 

Thank you. 

 PS.: Sorry for my bad English.

 
JDunkelheit:

My current strategy works best in charts with high Average Daily Range, it would save me a lot of time having an indicator that could identify them for me.

I got this idea of ​​an indicator that identifies the top trending charts based on a sloping MA. I know that logic is completely different, but the concept is similar.

Thank you. 

Hello JDunkelheit, please take a look at the Freelance section of the website. And please don't forget to observe the Freelance rules

 
JDunkelheit:

My current strategy works best in charts with high Average Daily Range, it would save me a lot of time having an indicator that could identify them for me.

I got this idea of ​​an indicator that identifies the top trending charts based on a sloping MA. I know that logic is completely different, but the concept is similar.

 

  

 

Thank you. 

 PS.: Sorry for my bad English.

What is the screenshot? Does it show what you need, or what you have? If it's your current trading setup, what is wrong with it? You may search the codebase and pick up similar tools for free.
 
YES YOUE STRATEGY IS GOOD . WHEN WE TRADE WHEN THE MARKET HAS MOVED EXTREMELY. MOST TIMES ABOVE HIS DAILY RANGE. WE CAN EXPECT HAVE SOME REVERSE IF LITTLE. YOUR JOB IS QUITE EASY. JUST KNOW WHAT YOU WANT AND POSIBLE WAY TO DESCRIBE IT. THEN PUT IT IN THE JOB SECTION
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