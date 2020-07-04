How calculate number of point between 2 Price ?

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Hi all,


I have this code for the moment : 

   double HigherBar = iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH, 100, 0);
   double LowestBar = iLowest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_LOW, 100, 0);
   double HigherPrice = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, HigherBar);
   double LowestPrice = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, LowestBar);


I don't want to open a Buy Order / Sell Order if between the HigherPrice and LowestPrice have more than 200 Points, how can i calculate that please ?


I tryied this:

if((HigherPrice < LowestPrice) < 250 * _Point)

But it's seem doesn't work.


My goal is to don't trade while market have high moove like this (cause i use lowestPrice / HigherPrice as StopLoss, and when the market moove like that, the stop is really too far) :
 



Waiting for a answer, thank you for your help.

 
Florent Vandroy: I tryied this: 
if((HigherPrice < LowestPrice) < 250 * _Point)

But it's seem doesn't work.

  1. Of course, it doesn't.True = non-zero and false = zero so you get: 
    if( 3 < 2 < 1 )
if( false < 1 )
if(     0 < 1 )
if(     true  )
    		 
    if( 3 > 2 > 1 )
iftrue > 1 )
if(     1 > 1 )
if(     false )
  2. Try 
    if((HigherPrice - LowestPrice) < 250 * _Point)

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