How calculate number of point between 2 Price ?
Florent Vandroy: I tryied this:
if((HigherPrice < LowestPrice) < 250 * _Point)
But it's seem doesn't work.
- Of course, it doesn't.True = non-zero and false = zero so you get:
if( 3 < 2 < 1 ) if( false < 1 ) if( 0 < 1 ) if( true )
if( 3 > 2 > 1 ) if( true > 1 ) if( 1 > 1 ) if( false )
- Try
if((HigherPrice - LowestPrice) < 250 * _Point)
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Hi all,
I have this code for the moment :
I don't want to open a Buy Order / Sell Order if between the HigherPrice and LowestPrice have more than 200 Points, how can i calculate that please ?
I tryied this:
But it's seem doesn't work.
My goal is to don't trade while market have high moove like this (cause i use lowestPrice / HigherPrice as StopLoss, and when the market moove like that, the stop is really too far) :
Waiting for a answer, thank you for your help.