Inquiry on the investor code
Abdelbasset Hamel:
Welcome
Please give me a fully activated new signal seller account
Someone called me and asked the investor code to check the strength and status of the deals. I sent the viewing data and then changed the investor code
And I remembered the terms of reference seller that the investor code is never changed
* Please, what is the solution?
- Do I do an account update?
Did I cancel the signal account and then relink it again?
- Should I send the new investor code to the service office department?
You can change the investor password in your MQL5.com signal page >> edit.
