RadioButtons Confusion
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I am trying to create some simple radiobuttons and below is my code to create either a single radiobutton using CRadioButton class and comparing to a single creation using CRadioGroup class.
The result is shown below - the lower one is using CRadioGroup version.
How do I change the complete colour background on either of them i.e so that the whole background is one colour?