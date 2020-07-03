RadioButtons Confusion

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I am trying to create some simple radiobuttons and below is my code to create either a single radiobutton using CRadioButton class and comparing to a single creation using CRadioGroup class.


#include <Controls\RadioButton.mqh>
#include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>

CRadioGroup button1;
CRadioButton button;

int init()
{
 button.Create(0,"Display position data",3,300,30,450,50);
 button.Color(clrBlue);
 
 button1.Create(0,"Help!",3,300,60,450,80);
 button1.ColorBackground(clrRed);
 button1.AddItem("Help!");
 button1.ColorBorder(clrYellow);
 

return(0);
}

The result is shown below - the lower one is using CRadioGroup version.


How do I change the complete colour background on either of them i.e so that the whole background is one colour?

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