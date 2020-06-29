From a file to an array. - page 2
I don't know if I am supposed to open a new topic for this but I have a follow up question. Why is it that this code...
... creates an empty bin file while this one..
... creates a csv file with the required values?
A simple f1 with the cursor on FileWrite said this. Learn using it.
Now you are trying to create a binary file, using a text function.
You can format your datetime variables to int, then convert them back on reading since
This worked. Thanks
Now you are trying to create a binary file, using a text function.
**facepalm**
thank you.