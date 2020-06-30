Indicator buffer not reliable can I detect when it gives out an alert?
Hi guys,
Im using an indicator that I want to know when it prints out an arrow on he chart, so Im logging all the buffers and checking all when the event happens but nothing ever changes on the buffer, the buffer is always like this.
SmartMoneyEA1 GBPUSD,M1: Buffer 7: 0
SmartMoneyEA1 GBPUSD,M1: Buffer 6: 0
SmartMoneyEA1 GBPUSD,M1: Buffer 5: 0
SmartMoneyEA1 GBPUSD,M1: Buffer 4: 0
SmartMoneyEA1 GBPUSD,M1: Buffer 3: 0
SmartMoneyEA1 GBPUSD,M1: Buffer 2: 0
SmartMoneyEA1 GBPUSD,M1: Buffer 1: 2147483647
SmartMoneyEA1 GBPUSD,M1: Buffer 0: 2147483647
so I could use ObjectGet() maybe, but the arrow name is unpredictable, o now Im thinking that I can set the alerts to true and maybe there is some getAlert() or something along those lines that I could use on my EA.
Thank you
Show the Data Window and use the crosshair, it is possible to have more than 8 buffers, that is an old limitation.
No such thing.
very helpful indeed
Show the Data Window and use the crosshair, it is possible to have more than 8 buffers, that is an old limitation.
Really? Ive never opened data window before, not sure how Id use the crosshair here but ill figure it out, thanks
You want the truth, or sugar coating?
I want solutions if I cant get access to the alerts there must be some workaround that
Really? Ive never opened data window before, not sure how Id use the crosshair here but ill figure it out, thanks
Nothing really gets shown here
You can't handle the truth. What part of "No such thing (getAlert)" is not understandable by you? There is no workaround. Your question has been answered multiple times. Deal with it. You can want all you want; I want $million — not likely to happen.
yeah yeah just watch me do it then
