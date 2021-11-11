mql5 refund policy!
Hello,
Does anyone have experienced delays in response regarding refund from mql5? Interested to know how long does it take?
It's almost 19 days since I first requested for a refund to service desk! Technically, it should be as easy as paying into the mql5 account, which takes a mere minute! So why such discrepancy when it comes to processing refund?
Maybe because there is no refund policy. What was the problem ?
************************
Money you put into your MQL5.com account can only be spent on services like Market, Signals, Virtual Hosting and Freelance.
Our policy is: the money you deposit to your account can only be withdrawn with further deletion of your account from the website.
We can make a single exceptionand allow you to withdraw deposited money without further deletion of your account. But please note that no exceptions will be made if you request the same again.
Please let us know about your decision.
Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
**********************
From above message, I think there is a possibility for once only!
For some reason I changed my mind and so requested for a refund.
You have to wait, this is the usual case for all refunds, when you buy something online for example you pay in an instant with your card and if you ask for a refund they will tell you to wait for at least 10-15 working days.
So, in that case that MQL5.com rules don't even offer a refund option, you should wait and you will get your refund.
Thanks Eleni and Alan for your instant reply :)
Damn it, what they have to call me Alan My first name is Alain !
Sorry Alain, got it!
If you clearly state that "a single exception can be made to withdraw money without deletion of account" then what's the reasoning or intention behind this delay for so long? What are your playing at? Also credit card payments are not interest free!!
So go ahead and process the refund ASAP and then you can gladly delete my mql5 account, that would be very kind of you!
It's 33 days since I requested for a refund (6th June 2020) and I'm still waiting, and strange enough no reply in this regard from MQL5 service desk, despite four additional mesages!
You are talking to forum members.
Nothing can be done by forum members to refund your money.
MQL5 is very quick to take money in, but when it comes refund, they completely ignore on purpose!
In this day and age, is it an ethical business practice and what would you call such business entity?
MQ is not a bank! Don't expect and require a similar behaviour - just be careful when you put money on your account.
