Virtual Server Not Active

I just rent 6 month of virtual server. why the status say "stopped". how do enable it? or need to wait?
 

You can try to synchronize (to migrate) your trading environment, and VPS will be started.

i try to synchronize but it fail, this is what i got

 


2020.06.25 14:34:07.950 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 Tokyo 01'


 
You can wait when MQL5 Tokyo 01 server will be available for you, or you can move your trading account to the other server (you can only move it once in a week).
 
Login into your MQL5 account with the: beyondalen93 username and then try to right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window to synchronize (in MT4) or go down in the VPS tab (Toolbox window) and migrate in MT5.

