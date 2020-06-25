Bug in arrow indicators
Jomar Ferreira: Its any garbage that going accumulating in the buffers?
Yes. Set your buffer(s) element to empty value at the top of the loop.
Jomar Ferreira :
Why most indicators that I put in graph stay with aleatory arrows when I alter symbol and change the timeframe in same window? Its any garbage that going accumulating in the buffers?
Can you explain why it ocurrer? and what I can do to solve it?
Thanks!
Sample:
This behavior indicates errors in your programming. When you write an indicator, you are obliged to force recalculation of your indicator buffers when downloading history or at the first start.
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Why most indicators that I put in graph stay with aleatory arrows when I alter symbol and change the timeframe in same window? Its any garbage that going accumulating in the buffers?
Can you explain why it ocurrer? and what I can do to solve it?
Thanks!
Sample: