Need help with leader-board indicator glitch.

I have a leader-board style indicator that shows the most profitable comments from order history. The problem is if there's a tie it overwrites one of the values instead of showing both tied comments in order.


This is how it looks normally.


This is after I tried to fix it.

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int historyTotal=OrdersHistoryTotal();
   static int lastHistoryTotal=0;
   if(lastHistoryTotal!=historyTotal)
     {
      ArrayResize(comments,0);
      ArrayResize(commentCounts,0);
      ArrayResize(commentProfits,0);
      ArrayResize(commentLots,0);
      ArrayResize(topProfits,0);
      for(int i=historyTotal-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         ResetLastError();
         if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
           {
            Print("Failed to select history orders in "+__FUNCTION__+", error="+(string)GetLastError());
            return false;
           }
         if((OrderSymbol()==InpSymbol || InpSymbol=="ALL") && (OrderMagicNumber()==InpMagicNumber || InpMagicNumber==-1) && OrderComment()!="ADJUSTMENT" && OrderComment()!="Financing" && OrderComment()!="")
           {
            bool found=false;
            for(int j=0; j<ArraySize(comments); j++)
              {
               if(comments[j]==OrderComment())
                 {
                  commentCounts[j]++;
                  commentProfits[j]+=OrderProfit()+OrderSwap()+OrderCommission();
                  commentLots[j]+=OrderLots();
                  found=true;
                  break;
                 }
              }

            if(!found)
              {
               int newSize=ArraySize(comments)+1;
               ArrayResize(comments,newSize);
               ArrayResize(commentCounts,newSize);
               ArrayResize(commentProfits,newSize);
               ArrayResize(commentLots,newSize);
               int j=newSize-1;
               comments[j]=OrderComment();
                           commentCounts[j]++;
               commentProfits[j]+=OrderProfit()+OrderSwap()+OrderCommission();
              }
           }
        }

      ArrayResize(topProfits,DisplayTopCount);
      ArrayResize(DashKeys,DisplayTopCount);
      ArrayResize(DashValues,DisplayTopCount);
      ArrayFill(topProfits,0,0,-999999999);
      int lastIndex=-1;
      int thisIndex=0;
      for(int i=0; i<DisplayTopCount; i++)
        {
        topProfits[i]=-999999;
         for(int j=0; j<ArraySize(comments); j++)
           {
            if(commentProfits[j]>topProfits[i] && (i==0 || commentProfits[j]<topProfits[i-1]) && (j!=lastIndex))
              {
              thisIndex=j;
              topProfits[i]=commentProfits[j];
              DashKeys[i]=""+comments[j]+" : profit ";
              DashValues[i]="$"+DoubleToStr(topProfits[i],2)+" / "+"lots : "+DoubleToStr((commentLots[j]+1),2);
              }
           }
           
           lastIndex=thisIndex;
        }
     }
     
     int dashRows=ArraySize(DashKeys);
   if(ShowDashBoard)
     {
      DisplayDashboard(281,dashRows-1);
     }

   lastHistoryTotal=historyTotal;

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }


I've tried every way I can think of, any help is much appreciated.

 

Try this one. Maybe it is possible to work.

Line 111 to 133

      //ArrayResize(topProfits, DisplayTopCount);
      ArrayResize(DashKeys, DisplayTopCount);
      ArrayResize(DashValues, DisplayTopCount);
      //ArrayFill(topProfits, 0, 0, -999999999);
      //int lastIndex = -1;
      //int thisIndex = 0;
      double TempDouble;
      string TempString;
      
      for(int i = 0; i < DisplayTopCount; i++)
      {
         //topProfits[i] = -999999;
         for(int j = i + 1; j < ArraySize(comments); j++) //for(int j = 0; j < ArraySize(comments); j++)
         {
            //if(commentProfits[j] > topProfits[i] && (i == 0 || commentProfits[j] < topProfits[i - 1]) && (j != lastIndex))
            if (commentProfits[j] >= commentProfits[i])
            {
                TempDouble = commentProfits[i]; commentProfits[i] = commentProfits[j]; commentProfits[j] = TempDouble;
                TempDouble = commentLots[i];    commentLots[i]    = commentLots[j];    commentLots[j]    = TempDouble;
                TempString = comments[i];       comments[i]       = comments[j];       comments[j]       = TempString;

               //thisIndex = j;
               //topProfits[i] = commentProfits[j];
               //DashKeys[i] = "" + comments[j] + " : profit ";
               //DashValues[i] = "$" + DoubleToStr(topProfits[i], 2) + " / " + "lots : " + DoubleToStr((commentLots[j] + 1), 2);
            }
         }
                        
         DashKeys[i]   = "" + comments[i] + " : profit ";
         DashValues[i] = "$" + DoubleToStr(commentProfits[i], 2) + " / " + "lots : " + DoubleToStr((commentLots[i] + 1), 2);
         //lastIndex = thisIndex;
      }
   }
 
Try this one. Maybe it is possible to work.

Line 111 to 133

I tried this and It just made the indicator disappear.

Thank you for trying.

 
I tried this and It just made the indicator disappear.

Thank you for trying.

Thank you for trying.

I've checked it works on my PC, so it shouldn't disappear.

 
I've checked it works on my PC, so it shouldn't disappear.

My mistake I had too refresh the indicator after changing the code, however that way it skips "Comment2" and "Comment5".


With Fix:


Orignal:


 

Isn't the "DisplayTopCount" set to 5 in your indicator's settings panel?

Increase it.

Setting

 
Isn't the "DisplayTopCount" set to 5 in your indicator's settings panel?

Increase it.

Increase it.



When its set to 5, It looks like this.



Set to 10, It disappears(Tried loading it fresh with 10 setting, And waiting a few minutes for it update).

 

Aditional change from line 30 ~

string DashKeys[]; //string DashKeys[8];
string DashValues[]; //string DashValues[8];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
        ArrayResize(DashKeys, DisplayTopCount);
        ArrayResize(DashValues, DisplayTopCount);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
 
Aditional change from line 30 ~

If I set it to 7 or less(the number of comments available) it shows right. But at greater than 7 it still disappears.

 
You can complete the rest on your own.
 
You can complete the rest on your own.

Thank you very much for the help, I do believe I can complete the rest.

