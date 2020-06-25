help me error 4003

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#property indicator_chart_window

//--- input parameters

input int      Depth          = 12;     
input int      Deviation      = 5;    

input int      Backstep       = 3;

//-----------

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,

                const datetime &time[],

                const double &open[],

                const double &high[],

                const double &low[],

                const double &close[],

                const long &tick_volume[], 4003 error

                const long &volume[],

                const int &spread[])

   {

   z_handle = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"ZigZag",Depth,Deviation,Backstep,0);  

   //Print("z_handle = ",z_handle,"  error = ",GetLastError());

   Alert("z_handle = ",z_handle," error = ",GetLastError());


 
What is so hard ? Did you at least check what error 4003 means ?
 

Alain Verleyen

Thank You !

I wnat to use indicator of zigzag by icustom.


z_handle = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"ZigZag",Depth,Deviation,Backstep,0);

Alert("error = ",GetLastError():

error  = 4603


pls Help me!  

 
FireFox: pls Help me!  

Why did you repeat what you already said in the original post?

Why didn't you answer his question?

Now answer mine; how many inputs does it have and how many are you passing to iCustom?

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