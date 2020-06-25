help me error 4003
Alain Verleyen
Thank You !
I wnat to use indicator of zigzag by icustom.
z_handle = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"ZigZag",Depth,Deviation,Backstep,0);
Alert("error = ",GetLastError():
error = 4603
pls Help me!
FireFox: pls Help me!
Why did you repeat what you already said in the original post?
Why didn't you answer his question?
Now answer mine; how many inputs does it have and how many are you passing to iCustom?
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#property indicator_chart_window
//--- input parameters
input int Backstep = 3;
//-----------
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
z_handle = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"ZigZag",Depth,Deviation,Backstep,0);
//Print("z_handle = ",z_handle," error = ",GetLastError());
Alert("z_handle = ",z_handle," error = ",GetLastError());