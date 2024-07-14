Problem with Metatrader4 Installation - page 2
I really think, it's a Metatrader problem. Because they all don't work anymore. It doesn't matter if you use ICM or Tickmill or RoboForex. And there are other prople who reported the problem, too.
Two people only here.
But MT4 is installing a lot of people (and two people are reported only).
I will try to install MT4 now from the broker, and I will report about it here.
I installed MT4 from the broker.
Not a problem at all:
Everything works with installation.
Besides, MT4 was updated to the latest build now -
So, for now - I am going to connect this MT4 with Community (I will login to Community folder in Metatrader) -
Yes, I connected:
I am going to open MetaEditor now -
.. to download EAs/indicators/scripts from MQL5 Storage (I am using MQL5 Storage sending the tools to the Storage so I can receive them back to new MT4 instance now) -
done - my MT4 is full of my indicators and EAs which were downlooaded from the Storage (I passed EAs/indicators from my home Metatrader to the Storage, and I received them now on new MT4 instance) -
Are you using Windows Server 2012?
I think it's a matter with the new security pack which was delivered yesterday:
2020-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.5.2, 4.6, 4.6.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB4556401)
A security issue has been identified in a Microsoft software product that could affect your system. You can help protect your system by installing this update from Microsoft. For a complete listing of the issues that are included in this update, see the associated Microsoft Knowledge Base article. After you install this update, you may have to restart your system.
Sergey, I've talked to few VPS providers, at the moment the MT4 can't be installed on every VPS across the Globe.
BUT the VPS should be freshly installed it seems the issue could be hide inside the Windows update or something...
Once I will have more details for you, I will back with update.
I installed it on VPS now (It was VPS with Windows Server 2008) -
No problem with VPS.
And not a problem with my home PC on Windows 10.
I did not try the other my home PC with Windows 8.1 (because I am mostly using MT5 and I do not need a lot of MT4 instances installed), but I think that there is not a problem with Windows 8.1 as well.
Besides, MT4 is always on 32 bit (MT4 64 bit does not exist) so it does not matter about the following: your computer is on 32 bit or 64 bit.