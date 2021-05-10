Unable to connect my mt4 account to the signal page
Bui Thi Bich Hang:
have shared my mt4 account on telegram. but some people have added my mt4 account to their account.
They have spammed my signal resulting in my account being locked. May the administrators unlock my account so I can share signals with everyone.
You haven't learned your lesson, you've shared publicly your account details and some took advantage of it and just now you did the same thing, you've posted your account details in this forum (I've deleted them of course).
Can you unlock it for me. plz help me
Bui Thi Bich Hang:
I don't know what to do
Do what it says.
Keith Watford:
Do what it says.
I am still trading it
Bui Thi Bich Hang:
I don't know what to do
Open a Service Desk request as you were told.
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
have shared my mt4 account on telegram. but some people have added my mt4 account to their account.
They have spammed my signal resulting in my account being locked. May the administrators unlock my account so I can share signals with everyone.