stop/loss question
Hi Everyone, I am new in this website and also new trader with a little experience and i would like to ask all experienced traders their honest opinion about the stop/loss whether you recommend the use of it or NOT trading in ZN 10y US bonds, daily trade.
I will describe the ideal case. You set the stop loss at a fairly large distance, but close the losing position manually before the stop loss, on the rollback of the wave.
