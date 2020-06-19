What does Arbitration mean in freelance job?

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Dear experienced traders

Do you know what does Arbitration mean in freelance job? 

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky



 

Arbitration is the procedure that MQL5.com offers to help the 2 parties of a Freelance job, to agree on the completion of a project.

It is used when the MQL5 member and the developer can't agree on some aspects of an already started job.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Arbitration is the procedure that MQL5.com offers to help the 2 parties of a Freelance job, to agree on the completion of a project.

It is used when the MQL5 member and the developer can't agree on some aspects of an already started job.

Thank you, Eleni. 

Wish to not use it. 

 
Sky L:

Dear experienced traders

Do you know what does Arbitration mean in freelance job? 

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky



If you are totally new with Freelance service so I am suggesting to you to read the following:

Meaning of personal job
Meaning of personal job
  • 2020.06.11
  • www.mql5.com
Hi. In the freelance section a number of the jobs are marked as "personal job" and I'm unable to click on these ones...
 
Sergey Golubev:

If you are totally new with Freelance service so I am suggesting to you to read the following:

Thank you so much, Sergey. 

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