What does Arbitration mean in freelance job?
Arbitration is the procedure that MQL5.com offers to help the 2 parties of a Freelance job, to agree on the completion of a project.
It is used when the MQL5 member and the developer can't agree on some aspects of an already started job.
Arbitration is the procedure that MQL5.com offers to help the 2 parties of a Freelance job, to agree on the completion of a project.
It is used when the MQL5 member and the developer can't agree on some aspects of an already started job.
Thank you, Eleni.
Wish to not use it.
Dear experienced traders
Do you know what does Arbitration mean in freelance job?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
If you are totally new with Freelance service so I am suggesting to you to read the following:
- Meaning of personal job - small thread
- post #7 (my emotional explanation)
- 2020.06.11
- www.mql5.com
If you are totally new with Freelance service so I am suggesting to you to read the following:
- Meaning of personal job - small thread
- post #7 (my emotional explanation)
Thank you so much, Sergey.
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Dear experienced traders
Do you know what does Arbitration mean in freelance job?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky