MT5 2494 update 16/6/2020 is little drag a graph to left side
chusak:
OLD version
NEW version
The 2nd is the normal, for some reason you had an abnormal view of the chart previously.
I suppose it had to do with your custom indicator, so contact the author.
Build 2494 is a beta, don't use beta version unless you want to be a beta-tester.
Lorentzos Roussos:
There is a little arrow on top that reads "chart shift" on mouseover , you can pull it to grow the gap.
Unless you are referrig to that not working
The chart shift triangle can be 50% maximum, so it's certainly not the reason for the first chart situation.
But you are right it's the solution for the second chart of course.
