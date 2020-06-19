MT5 2494 update 16/6/2020 is little drag a graph to left side

OLD version

NEW version


 
chusak:

OLD version

NEW version


The 2nd is the normal, for some reason you had an abnormal view of the chart previously.

I suppose it had to do with your custom indicator, so contact the author.

 
Build 2494 is a beta, don't use beta version unless you want to be a beta-tester.
 

There is a little arrow on top that reads "chart shift" on mouseover , you can pull it to grow the gap.
Unless you are referrig to that not working 


 
The chart shift triangle can be 50% maximum, so it's certainly not the reason for the first chart situation.

But you are right it's the solution for the second chart of course.

