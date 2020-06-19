Can't stop or disable the signal. Please help!

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Hi All,

I have a problem disable the signal that I am currently subscribing. 

I have unchecked all the box but the account won't stop trading. 


 
phumengam:

Hi All,

I have a problem disable the signal that I am currently subscribing. 

I have unchecked all the box but the account won't stop trading. 


You need to synchronize with your MQL5 VPS with the new settings, in order to stop signal copying.

Or right click on your signal subscription in the Navigator window >> Pause.

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