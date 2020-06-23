Help Me: CopyClose is Bug?

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double Close[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

nt OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[], CopyClose BUg
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---

   CopyClose(_Symbol,_Period,0,WHOLE_ARRAY,Close);

  }

 
(1) Questions about MT4 should be posted to "MQL4 and MetaTrader 4".

(2) You can't use "Close", because it's a reserved word.

(3) Try "rates_total" instead of "WHOLE_ARRAY".
 
In future please post in the correct section
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.

 

Nagisa Unada

Thank you!

But It's yet Bug.

 
FireFox:But It's yet Bug.

No it is not.
          Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug

Stop using the predefined constant variable Close in CopyClose. No need for CopyClose in MT4. Just use Close[n].
          Predefined Variables - MQL4 Reference

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