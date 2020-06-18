Rectangle Object Help
Yes
ObjectGetInteger( OBJPROP_TIME ObjectGetDouble( OBJPROP_PRICE
Marco vd Heijden:
Yes
So, the way is find out 2 times ? any examples ?
Komoles Kumar:
So, the way is find out 2 times ? any examples ?
I wanted to loop start to stop time for counting bull and bear candle . what is the way of looping that using time ?
Marco vd Heijden:
Yes
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Hi, I wanted to count how many buy or sell candle in a selected area by manually drawn rectangle. If possible to find out index number (start to finish of rectangle) .
Thank you in Advanced.