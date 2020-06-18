Rectangle Object Help

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Hi, I wanted to count how many buy or sell candle in a selected area by manually drawn rectangle. If possible to find out index number (start to finish of rectangle) . 


Thank you in Advanced. 

 

Yes

ObjectGetInteger( OBJPROP_TIME
ObjectGetDouble( OBJPROP_PRICE
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Yes

So, the way is find out 2 times ?  any examples ? 

 
Komoles Kumar:

So, the way is find out 2 times ?  any examples ? 

I wanted to loop start to stop time for counting bull and bear candle . what is the way of looping that using time ? 

 
Perhaps you should read the manual. iBarShift
 
William Roeder:
Perhaps you should read the manual. iBarShift

Thank you. 

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Yes

Thank you.

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