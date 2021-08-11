MQL5 indicator wrong buffer indexing
ArraySetAsSeries - Array Functions - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
The AS_SERIES flag can't be set for multi-dimensional arrays or static arrays (arrays, whose size in square brackets is preset already on the compilation stage). Indexing in timeseries differs from a common array in that the elements of timeseries are indexed from the end towards the beginning (from the newest to oldest data...
The iBands indicator documentation has an error. The correct index for bands : 0 -> Middle , 1 -> Upper and 2 -> Lower
MQL5 documetation says:
"
SetIndexBuffer(0,UpperBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,LowerBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,MiddleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
"
MQL5 documetation says:
"
SetIndexBuffer(0,UpperBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,LowerBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,MiddleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
"
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Hello,
I wrote a few days ago about an indicator i was working to show several TF bollinger bands on the chart of the least selected time frame. I fixed the issue for data retrieving, but there is something else - the information when put into buffers is wrongly outputted.
I printed every value of the BB(for every TF), but for some unknown for me reason, what comes on chart is completely wrong.
this is how i get my handles,
this is how i pick the data for the selected index, i tested this with the normal BB, it works.
but when i test with something like to code above, the result is unexplicable for me.
I tested several variations of the loop, it worked the same way, except when i loop from 0 to rates_total, the value does not reset the next iteration. This is some other issue im experiencing, but i suppose its connected.
Well, I really hope this can be fixed, thank you for the time
Best Regards Everyone