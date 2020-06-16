Issue downloading an indicator
Im having the same issue this person had https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/280580 with an indicator can anyone help me out im using a macbook pro
Example with this indicator from CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15409
1. right mouse click on Trading_Volume_v1.mq4 indicator and select 'Save as' or "Open in New Tab' (depends on your browser);
2. alternatively - download indicator directly from MetaEditor - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/workspace/toolbox#codebase -
- open MetaEditor -
and use search feature to find your pre-selected indicator:
and do not forget to compile indicator after downloading.
----------------
I am not using Mac so it may be some particularities with Mac but I provided the general information.
