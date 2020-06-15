help with tma indicator
hernanmat:Don't change what you don't understand. It's completely useless to change this internal string value. And if you do it anyway, do it everywhere it is used.
Hello everyone, I would like someone to take a look at this and see what has happened.
I have only changed the value "calculateTma" by the value "calculateValue" and the function of the indicator has completely changed.
but with the new configuration it shows me the arrows in only one direction, if someone knows how to make them go out in both directions I will be grateful.
The indicator then tracks the trend, I have seen that if the 1-minute candles are below the Ema of 50, the indicator takes good signals. The same is the opposite.
"ABAJO"
One more addition in the centered tma indicator renamed series - :)
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Hello everyone, I would like someone to take a look at this and see what has happened.
I have only changed the value "calculateTma" by the value "calculateValue" and the function of the indicator has completely changed.
but with the new configuration it shows me the arrows in only one direction, if someone knows how to make them go out in both directions I will be grateful.
The indicator then tracks the trend, I have seen that if the 1-minute candles are below the Ema of 50, the indicator takes good signals. The same is the opposite.
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