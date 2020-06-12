U.K. economy contracts by record 20.4%
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U.K. economy contracts by record 20.4%
GDP contracted a record 20.4% in April, the largest monthly fall on record, as businesses and workers reeled under a lockdown designed to control the coronavirus pandemic. In the three months to April, gross domestic product contracted by 10.4 per cent from the previous three-month-period, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.
The Bank of England and the country's budget office have warned that Britain could be heading for its deepest recession in three centuries this year.
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase: