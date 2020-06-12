U.K. economy contracts by record 20.4%

New comment
 

U.K. economy contracts by record 20.4%


GDP contracted a record 20.4% in April, the largest monthly fall on record, as businesses and workers reeled under a lockdown designed to control the coronavirus pandemic. In the three months to April, gross domestic product contracted by 10.4 per cent from the previous three-month-period, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The Bank of England and the country's budget office have warned that Britain could be heading for its deepest recession in three centuries this year.

source..

============

The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

UK economy shrank by record 20.4% in April
UK economy shrank by record 20.4% in April
  • 2020.06.12
  • www.mailtimes.com.au
Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4 per cent in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data shows, in what is likely to be the low point of the slump before a long and slow recovery. In the three months to April, gross domestic product contracted by 10.4 per cent from the previous...
New comment