WHy cant i use optimized set file?
This is what i did.. i copied the source code of the EA to the "Moving average" and it works.. now i can save the set files..
i did not try putting the EA into the Moving average folder and renaming the EA to moving average
but what if i dont have the source code?
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Hello.. good day to you all..
An EA is being optimized on another computer and then sent to me
but i cant test the set files from the optimized sets
after importing the .opti file i can select run single test, but unfortunately it runs "Moving Average.ex5"
if i select the right EA in the testers settings, i cant select run single test anymore..
Thanks