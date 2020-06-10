WHy cant i use optimized set file?

New comment
 

Hello.. good day to you all..

An EA is being optimized on another computer and then sent to me

but i cant test the set files from the optimized sets

after importing the .opti file i can select run single test, but unfortunately it runs "Moving Average.ex5"

if i select the right EA in the testers settings, i cant select run single test anymore..

Thanks

 

This is what i did.. i copied the source code of the EA to the "Moving average" and it works.. now i can save the set files..

i did not try putting the EA into the Moving average folder and renaming the EA to moving average

but what if i dont have the source code?

New comment