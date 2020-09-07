Range trading - page 2
what ? it's well known that market ranges most of the time. We can measure it with ADX.
a ranging market is a market where oscillators are profitable, a trending market is a market where price goes strongly in one direction and MA is the indicator of choice.
MAs don't work in a ranging market because they are too late, and oscillators don't work in a ranging market because the reversing signal is then wrong
this is trading 101, and most traders agree to that.
Jeff
Well known, really ? It should be simple to answer my questions then.
Most traders are not profitable.
Is this a trending or ranging market ?
I think there is short-term and long-term trends. A trend on M1 might also be a range on H1. Saying that the market ranges 80% of the time is kinda naive. Don't you think?
I think there is short-term and long-term trends. A trend on M1 might also be a range on H1. Saying that the market ranges 80% of the time is kinda naive. Don't you think?
It's not only naïve, it just doesn't make sense. "The" market, what market ? as if all markets were the same. "Ranges" what is a range ? is there any universal definition about this ? If yes please share it, if not how could you say such things as "market ranges" without any distinction ? "80% of the time" on which bases ? OHLC ? then which timeframes, all of them ?
Same "market" as previous screenshot (between green lines). For me it's clearly a trending market on H1. But on M15 it's a different matter.
If you want to code an EA for ranging market, the first task is to defined "ranging".
You are contradicting yourself.
typo
i meant trending
it depends on the zoom used. you can consider a ranging market as a trending market if you zoom in for example
but if you keep the same period for quite some time, you can define ranging and trending markets
I just try to trade in ranging market... Just scalp in the quiet market session...
Sell High, Buy Low... Wish me luck... :D