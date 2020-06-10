Save set file of Inputs and Load it with code
Martin Moreno:
Hi coders,
Need to save set files of inputs parameters when remove it form chart and then load it.
Is there any functions in MQL4 to save inputs param (.set files) upon deinitialize the EA and also apply the set file when I initilaize the ?
perhaps this article could be interesting for you..or maybe not - check it out
Using text files for storing input parameters of Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts
- www.mql5.com
When developing and using various trading tools, we sometimes come across the cases when standard means of inputs creation via extern and input modifiers are not sufficient enough. Although we have a universal solution to satisfy all our needs, it sometimes turns out to be rather cumbersome and inflexible. Let's consider the following cases as...
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Hi coders,
Need to save set files of inputs parameters when remove it form chart and then load it.
Is there any functions in MQL4 to save inputs param (.set files) upon deinitialize the EA and also apply the set file when I initilaize the ?