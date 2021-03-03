Indicators: Candle Time End And Spread
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Saya pon terjumpa kat mana ntah...saya post jer..
takut hilang dalam simpanan saya..saya upload balik kat sini.
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All_Volumes_Trader:No problem.
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Great app, really helps to know how much time and spread, now i don't have to have my symbols terminal opened all the time
On the last day of the month, there is an error with the remaining time.For whatever reason, the time displayed is the server time.
Files:
EURUSD-5Monthly.png 44 kb
Thank you for sharing.
This works, but I want the position of the Timer at the Ask price, next to the current candle.
I will look for another indicator.
Thanks for your work, appreciated
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Candle Time End And Spread:
The indicator shows candle end time and current spread.
Author: mohd firdauz zainal abidin