Indicators: Candle Time End And Spread

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Candle Time End And Spread:

The indicator shows candle end time and current spread.

Candle Time End And Spread indicator

Author: mohd firdauz zainal abidin

 
wan zamzuari wan mukhtar:
Mantap tuan

Saya pon terjumpa kat mana ntah...saya post jer..

takut hilang dalam simpanan saya..saya upload balik kat sini.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies


Please post in English on this forum. You use the automatic translation tool if needed.

Thanks.

Automatic Translation of MQL5.com Forum Messages from Any Language
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The editor of forum messages has also obtained some new features.
 

Thank you.
God bless.

 
All_Volumes_Trader:

Thank you.
God bless.

No problem.
Cheers :)
 
Great app, really helps to know how much time and spread, now i don't have to have my symbols terminal opened all the time
 

On the last day of the month, there is an error with the remaining time.

For whatever reason, the time displayed is the server time.
Files:
EURUSD-5Monthly.png  44 kb
 

Thank you for sharing.

This works, but I want the position of the Timer at the Ask price, next to the current candle.

I will look for another indicator.

 
Thanks for your work, appreciated 
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