Indicators: The Heavy
thank you for share this indicator .
mohammadian:your welcome
thank you for share this indicator .
thank you for share this indicator .
how does it work
tomsuk001:
your welcome
your welcome
Having trouble loading this indicator it shows up in my folders but doesn't show up in the indicator list in MT4
Any ideas??
Thanks
0ffshore:
Having trouble loading this indicator it shows up in my folders but doesn't show up in the indicator list in MT4
Any ideas??
Thanks
Follow steps shown at following video:
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The Heavy:
The indicator helps to find the correct trend before enter the market.
Open trade when Lime Line is greater then Green Line and exit trade when Lime Line is lesser then Green Line.
Author: Totom Sukopratomo