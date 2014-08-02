Indicators: The Heavy

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The Heavy:

The indicator helps to find the correct trend before enter the market.

Open trade when Lime Line is greater then Green Line and exit trade when Lime Line is lesser then Green Line.

The Heavy indicator MQL4

Author: Totom Sukopratomo

 
thank you for share this indicator .
 
mohammadian:
thank you for share this indicator .
your welcome
 
how does it work
 
tomsuk001:
your welcome

Having trouble loading this indicator it shows up in my folders but doesn't show up in the indicator list in MT4


Any ideas??


Thanks

 
0ffshore:

Having trouble loading this indicator it shows up in my folders but doesn't show up in the indicator list in MT4


Any ideas??


Thanks

Follow steps shown at following video:


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