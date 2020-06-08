I hired the vps but I can't activate it. has no start option.
You should migrate (synchronize) your opened chart with EAs and/or your signal subscription as it is written on your second image above, and VPS will be started.
For more information -
- read this thread: I can not start my VPS
and
- this thread: MT5 no VPS Start/Stop button
does not have the option to start.
Migration/synchronization = start.
Read my post above (and two threads - see above post with links) to avoid any mistakes ... because you should select about what you are going to migrate.
because MQL5 VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in cloud. So, you should select about what you are going to migrate (open charts with EAs or the signal subscription).
My platform doesn`t want to "Migrate". Please help.
Logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer.
Restart your computer and MT5 terminal and try again.
If nothing works, move your MQL5 VPS to another server here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Lastly try on another computer.
