Why does MT5 not return 60 for H1, 240 for H4 and 1440 for D1?
Avery Horton: Why does MT5 not return 60 for H1, 240 for H4 and 1440 for D1?
It's an enumeration, should be numbers like 0, 1, 2, …
The values are irrevalent. You shouldn't care. If you want 1440, just use PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1)/60
William Roeder:
The values are irrevalent. You shouldn't care. If you want 1440, just use PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1)/60
It's an enumeration, should be numbers like 0, 1, 2, …
The values are irrevalent. You shouldn't care. If you want 1440, just use PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1)/60
You know, I had thought it strange that they don't use the same enumerations as they do in MQL4.
Your solution had never occurred to me. :)
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Why does MT5 not return 60 for H1, 240 for H4 and 1440 for D1?
Comment(
"PERIOD_CURRENT " + PERIOD_CURRENT + "\n" +
"PERIOD_M1 " + PERIOD_M1 + "\n" +
"PERIOD_M5 " + PERIOD_M5 + "\n" +
"PERIOD_M15 " + PERIOD_M15 + "\n" +
"PERIOD_M30 " + PERIOD_M30 + "\n" +
"PERIOD_H1 " + PERIOD_H1 + "\n" +
"PERIOD_H4 " + PERIOD_H4 + "\n" +
"PERIOD_D1 " + PERIOD_D1 + "\n" +
"");