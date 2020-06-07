Need a Push Notification added to this Indi
Hi All,
I wonder if someone can help, I'd be so grateful. Currently using this free indi which sends emails when the MA colour changes. Sadly not a programmer, I just wanted the EA to send a push notifcation same time as the email goes out. It's probably so simple, but the coding side is all gobbledy-goop to me!
Thanks for the help.
MQ4 file and EX4 attached
here you go....the thing is that Push notification has been there all along but there was an error in the code. Note: not tested but i'm 100% it works fine now
it now alerts;
1. Pop up alert
2. Sound alert
3. Sending email notifications
4: Sending push notifications
Just enable/disable by true or false in settings which you want to use.. Don't forget to set up your terminal to handle notifications and input your Meta Quotes ID
Hi Kenneth,
Thank you so much for adapting this for me - many thanks :-)
you're welcome
